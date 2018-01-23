THE Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) will run a two-day national youth swimming championship to be held at Heaven of Peace Academy (HOPAC) in Dar es Salaam from January 26th to 27th this year.

This was confirmed yesterday to the 'Daily News' by TSA General Secretary Ramadhan Namkoveka who said the age of the participants ranges from 7 to 14 years.

"The start of youth swimming competitions is a deliberate move from TSA since we believe in nurturing swimming skills from the tender age such that by the time they grow, they will be able to attain international recognised standards hence able to perfectly fly high Tanzania flag in world competitions," Namkoveka said.

Adding, the TSA boss said during the two day event, swimmers will compete in butterfly, backstroke, breastroke, freestyle and individual medley relay among others. "The minimum distance to be covered is 25m while the maximum distance will be 200m," added Namkoveka.

He then lauded support rendered to TSA in the country from various developmental partners like government, clubs, media and sponsors all of whom he said are doing a commendable job towards uplifting swimming in the nation.

According to Namkoveka, the competition will be hosted by the Dar Swimming Club (DSC) and the club's Secretary Inviolata Itatiro will coordinate the event. The competition has come few weeks after the successful completion of the threeday FINA Official Swimming Clinic which was held at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) in the city facilitated by a Nigerian, Olugbenga Lawal.

"The upcoming tournament will give an opportunity to the participants to put into practice whatever they learnt throughout the training," said the TSA boss. Also, Namkoveka requested other swimming clubs in the country to contact TSA whenever they want to host a swimming competition just like the way DSC has done.