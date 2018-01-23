Liberia: Ganta Residents Missed Out On Watching Weah's Inauguration

Several Ganta and residents of its environs who turned out in their thousands at the Ganta Sports Stadium to witness the inauguration of Senator George Weah, went home disappointed after they could not find the giant "TV" that some CDCians had promised them yesterday.

Snader Charles, 58, said: "I came to witness the inauguration, but nothing is going on here as was expected. We were told on the local radios that the program will be live on a big screen on this field, but since we came here this morning, we are yet to see anything on the screen and we are standing under the sun."

He added: "We want for everything to go on straight in this country, this is why we voted for change. So it is too soon to begin with such a disappointment."

Ganta was very calm with nearly all the public and private business places closed yesterday. The citizens were eager wandering everywhere in search of video club centers to watch the inauguration ceremony, without success.

Stampede in the Peace Empire Theater, when it was announced the screen was on

Prior to the inauguration, some CDCians made announcements on local radio stations informing the citizens to gather at the Ganta Sports Stadium to witness the occasion live on the giant screen.

Anthony Wleh Martin, a nurse, said, "I've been here for almost four hours and yet to see the screen that was advertised on the radio stations. We are disappointed that we are unable to watch such a colorful event taking place in our country."

Fun makers were also at the gathering to entertain

"We expected the CDCians to have prepared everything yesterday, before making announcements. They were still struggling to set up the screen when it is almost 12 pm. The people are not prepared and it is a big disappointment for us. I would have stayed at home to listen to the program on radio, but an occasion like this is good to watch with friends, where you share fun; so I am actually disappointed," he added.

The Ganta Sports Stadium was very crowded as if the inauguration was taking place in Ganta. Women with babies on their backs, elderly people as well as young people were seen swelling in their numbers at the sports arena, while the CDC technicians managed to set up a TV screen.

Another resident, Martin Walker, said, "We were called on the radio to assemble here, but I am so disappointed with this kind of poor planning."

The giant screen under construction though the occasion was almost ending

A lot of those present said they were also disappointed with the lack of digital television stations in Liberia, like other countries in the sub-region. "If this occasion had been in Ivory Coast, which is very close to here, it would have been live on TV, where those living in the villages will be able to watch," said Ma Annie, an elderly woman.

However, the CDCians were still trying to complete setting up the TV screen at the stadium until the occasion ended in Paynesville, outside Monrovia. They later moved the occasion to the Peace Empire Theater, where some members of the crowd followed them, but were again disappointed as the technicians failed to get the TV working.