NATIONAL Junior tennis Coach, Nicolas Leringa has pointed out lack of proper preparation as the source of his team's dismal performance at the just ended Eastern Africa Junior Tennis Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.

Leringa said that the junior team could not reach to their expectation at the Nairobi event. The Under 16 and 14 boys and girls tournament that drew young players from seven countries saw Tanzania ending fourth as only two of the 12 players who travelled to Nairobi played well.

Totally, he said Tanzania only tried its level best in five individual categories in both single and doubles. Tanzania finished fourth overall with 367 points, the score which is extremely far from 1325 points that the champions Kenya garnered.

Leringa pointed out that his players worked hard in their bid to get good results, but they were let down by lack of preparation. "We have very talented juniors who capable of doing wonders, but we did not well prepare them to match with other top players," he said. The coach said that players went to Nairobi without a joint team-training which is not perfect.

"It is always good to have a team preparation, we are sorry for juniors, we know they could bring us good results in Nairobi, unluckily lack of proper training cost them dearly," he said. But, he said, "There are always second chances, they learned their lesson, they have now to be more focused in future.

" Tanzania best performer was Kanuti Alagwa, a U-14 boys category player who posted 180 points, Ester Namkulange was second with 75 points in the U-16 girls category, followed by Rashid Ramadhani (U-16 boys) who penned 60 points, while Shana Mao a U-14 girls and Glory Lyimo U-16 girls added 37 and 15 each respectively to total 367 team points.

But the champions Kenya who fetched 1325 points had their best scorer duo Ryan Randiek and Jayson Mbogoro hit 375 points each which were better than the total points Tanzanian team scored.

Burundi and Rwanda came second and third with 570 and 520 respectively, Seychelles (335) at fifth, Uganda (220) at sixth and Comoros finished at the bottom with 60 points.

He, however, hailed three players Alagwa, Namkulange and Mao who have qualified to represent the East African region in Africa competition March this year. The three youth will be among the 24 East African squad to play in the continental level championship.

Other Tanzanian players participated at Nairobi event include Damas Kinabo, Jordan Leringa, Seif Mussa, Nicolas Jean Mella, Victoria Ndossi, Beatrice Kimaro and Deborah Lema.