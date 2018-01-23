Namibia: Karasburg Swapo Councillors Defy Party Directive

The Karasburg Town Council has replaced Anna Maria Vries as mayor, putting her deputy Josephine Basson at the helm during the council's mayoral elections held on Friday.

Frieda Amutenya will deputise Basson, while Johannes Bantam was elected as the council's management committee chairperson, replacing Henry Markus.

Markus and Vries were elected to serve on the council's management committee, while Chantell Fransman and Rachel Roselina Julius will serve as ordinary members.

Swapo Party insiders indicated that the Swapo Party-dominated council had, by demoting Vries to a council management committee member defied a party directive issued in December last year to all councils in the //Karas region to maintain the status quo during the annual office-bearers' elections.

"The Karas Town Council amazes me each month. Councillor Marcelinus Sarelis has been keeping the fire burning at the council and you did not support him, so he left (resigned as councillor). Now you have demoted councillor Markus to an ordinary councillor.The fire will burn to ashes and die. Women's empowerment is good, but women in the council are not worth their salt.

When will the council have a community meeting to explain to residents the top three positions of the town council?" a disgruntled resident recently vented his frustration on The Namibian's SMS page over the change of office-bearers' positions in council.

//Karas Swapo Party regional coordinator Mathew Mumbala yesterday said the changes in council positions were necessitated to speed up service delivery at the town, adding that the party's secretary general, Sophia Shaningwa, was informed accordingly by the regional leadership.

Mumbala said Markus was replaced for not having attended all council meetings last year due to work commitments.

"He is committed to both the party and council, but his absence from council meetings due to work commitments had a negative impact on speedy service delivery," he stated.

The party's regional coordinator could, however, not give reasons why Vries was replaced as mayor, only saying "it was a reshuffle," adding that no councillor should think they would permanently occupy their portfolios.

It is not the first time that Swapo councillors defy party instructions.

In the past, those representing the party on the Swakopmund council also elected a different person to the one suggested by the party.