Tanzania: Viva for Forming Business Desk, TPSF Tells the State

Dodoma — THE Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has commended the move by the government to establish a special desk through which feedback will be conveyed on strategies on which the outfit and the government agreed on improving the business and investment environment.

TPSF Executive Director Godfrey Simbeye said here recently that the desk had been delighted by the government's commitment towards improving the business environment, saying the desk would be of paramount significance.

Mr Simbeye remarked: "The establishment of the special desk has impressed us (private sector) because we have held talks like this for many years but implementation of the deliberations remains a challenge, and we haven't received feedbacks from the government.

Given this new move, we will change the previous conditions". According to Mr Simbeye, TPSF had already established the desk in question, adding that the two desks would collaborate to ensure that deliberations reached between the two sides were implemented amicably. He said the fifth phase government under the stewardship of President John Magufuli was earnestly committed to get things moving and with this trend, Tanzania was on course of making fast headway.

Briefing the delegates on the establishment of the desk, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investments, Prof Elisante ole Gabriel, said the move was aimed at enabling the private sector to play a key role in supporting the government's objective of building an industrial economy. He noted that the government had faith in the private sector and was expecting it to improve in terms of quality of staff, production, ficiency in doing business, as well as the supply of goods and services.

In another development, the World Bank and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has expressed satisfaction with the government's measures to improve the business environment.

This emerged at a meeting that brought together representatives from the private sector and the government in Dodoma to chart out strategies for improving the investment and business environment.

Some of the government leaders who participated in the dialogue included the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, the Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage, the Minister for Agriculture, Dr Charles Tizeba and Deputy Minister for Energy, Mr Stanslaus Nyongo