Namibia/Morocco: Brave Warriors 'Not Scared' of Atlas Lions

Brave Warriors head coach Ricardo Mannetti says they are unfazed by 2018 African Nations Championship hosts Morocco and will give as good as they get in their quarter-final clash in Casablanca on Saturday.

Namibia's one-all draw with Zambia on Monday night meant the Brave Warriors finished second to their rivals in Group B and will take on Group A winners Morocco at 18h30, while the Chipolopolo return to Marrakech to face Sudan, who finished second behind the hosts, at 21h30.

The Lions of the Atlas need to be wary of the threat posed by the underdog Warriors, Mannetti said.

"When I came here, I said we are going to be the surprise package of the tournament. Why should the surprises end on Saturday? We're going to take on Morocco and see if we can't spoil their party," a confident Mannetti said.

Meeting the hosts in front of a partisan home crowd is exactly the kind of challenge Namibia needs, he added.

"I've been asked many times since the first [group] game whether we would like to face Morocco or Sudan if we make it to the quarters. Both are strong teams. I watched the game between them yesterday [Sunday] and I must say I underestimated how strong Sudan really is.

"This is my answer, meeting Sudan or Morocco is secondary for us. We are here to play and take on whoever is put in front of us. We are not scared of Morocco or any other team," Mannetti stated.

Namibia showed a different facet to their game on Monday, displaying attacking ambition married with their usual doggedness to subdue the feared Chipolopolo.

The change in approach, from their defensive stance in the pair of 1-0 wins over Ivory Coast and Uganda earlier in the tournament, made for an open and entertaining match inside a cold and near-empty 45 000-seater Mohamed V Stadium which is expected to be at capacity on Saturday.

Midfielder Absalom Iimbondi gave Namibia the lead after 12 minutes when his in-swinging free kick evaded everybody in the box and the ball nestled in the back of the net. Zambian pulled level through a Lazarus Kambole tap-in following a swift counter-attack.

"We showed today that we can play a different type football as well. I think the boys played really well against another tough opponent. The first two games were all about getting the result but there was more room to express ourselves in this match," said Mannetti

Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda too acknowledged that his usually unrelenting side had been overwhelmed by Namibia's intensity.

He however, bemoaned his charges attitude, saying they could have done better.

"My boys were complacent today. I thought it was going to be an easy game as both teams had already qualified. They [Namibia] played a very good and organised game. But we are showing that we want to win despite the difficulties we get on the pitch and we managed to equalise," Nyirenda said.