South Africa: Couple Shot for Not Wanting to Rent Out House, New Brighton

press release

A New Brighton couple was shot earlier tonight at about 20:30 after they did not want to rent out their house.

This follows after three male suspects came to the couple's house in Nqolombo Street, New Brighton and enquired from the couple to rent a house belonging to Ms Nomfundo Ndaleni, 58 years. An argument ensued upon which one suspect produced a firearm and shot at the couple, injuring both. Ms Ndaleni was wounded in her face, and her 57 year old boyfriend was wounded in his hip. The suspects then fled the scene.

The couple was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital for medical treatment.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie has expressed shock that the couple was shot for this motive. "We will not rest until these callous suspects are arrested and brought before court"

A case of attempted murder was opened at New Brighton Police Station for the attack.

Any person with information which could assist police in identifying the suspects to please contact the investigating officer from the Motherwell Cluster Serious Violent Crime Unit, Captain Jerome Mackay at 076 018 0713