Kenya: Amani Leaders Differ Over Call for Nasa MPs to Sign Affidavits

Controversy is brewing in opposition coalition Nasa over the proposal to sign affidavits, even as three MPs affiliated to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) said only dialogue will prevent a planned inauguration of their leader Raila Odinga.

With eight days remaining to the planned swearing-in event on January 30, Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Barrack Muluka asked Nasa allied MPs to reject any "blackmail" to sign the affidavits as is being pushed by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

"The politically pious will perch themselves on holy rooftops to assault individual consciences," said Mr Muluka argued.

The senator's initiative to sign the affidavits has been dubbed 'Tangaza Msimamo' and is targeting Nasa governors, MPs and senators.

MIXED SIGNALS

But Nasa officials from western Kenya led the regional coordinator, Mr Khalid Njiraini, accused Mr Muluka of sending mixed signals about the much-hyped oath taking.

In a statement, Mr Njiraini said the position taken by Mr Muluka was an embarrassment to the ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

"We now believe that Barrack Muluka is one of the proponents angling for dialogue so that he can be considered for appointment in the Jubilee administration.

"We find him dishonest and therefore advise Mudavadi not to rely on him because of his questionable political loyalty," said Mr Njiraini.

RAILA SWEARING IN

Senator Malala said 97 leaders had already sworn the affidavit in support of the swearing-in with the deadline set for Wednesday morning when the list of shame (comprising of those who will not have signed) will be made public.

The Njiraini-led Nasa brigade in western Kenya affirmed that they fully support the 'Tangaza Msimamo' initiative, saying the initiative will enable the leadership to know who is in support of the opposition's programme.

Three opposition legislators from Nyanza region have told Jubilee leadership to "swallow their pride" and agree to dialogue for the sake of unity in the country.

DIALOGUE

MPs John Mbadi (Suba South), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Rep) and Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), said Jubilee leaders must mean well for Kenyans and prioritise dialogue.

Mr Mbadi claimed most Jubilee leaders are not sincere, noting that their reluctance in participating in dialogue is propagating disunity in the country.

The Suba South lawmaker said the opposition will not be keen on having dialogue with Jubilee after January 30.

"We're telling Jubilee that Nasa is not desperate when it gives dialogue a chance. In fact Nasa wants a united Kenya which we see Jubilee is not keen on," claimed Mr Mbadi.

The National Assembly Minority Leader said most of the opposition supporters do not want dialogue and are instead calling on Mr Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka to be sworn in.

PATIENCE RUNS OUT

"Jubilee leaders should know that Nasa supporters have run out of patience and want Mr Odinga to take oath of office as a people's president," he said.

Ms Wanga claimed that swearing in Mr Odinga as the president is an agenda driven by a majority of Kenyans.

She said they do not want to look like they are begging the Jubilee leadership for dialogue.

"Jubilee should know that it's not Mr Odinga who wants dialogue but Kenyans who want peace and unity. Swearing in Mr Odinga is a target for many Kenyans," said Ms Wanga.

Mr Atandi said swearing Mr Odinga and Mr MUsyoka would put a stop on dialogue afterwards.

DEMOCRATIC REFORMS

He said Nasa's call for dialogue is meant to introduce democratic reforms in the electoral process.

"Nasa leaders had extended hands for dialogue but the Jubilee administration seemed reluctant to participate. The door for dialogue will be closed [after the] swearing in," said Mr Atandi.

The MP said Nasa had structured a model conversation that would enable them have talks with jubilee on electoral justice.

"The Nasa team has made schedules on inauguration of people's assemblies and we are optimistic of Mr Odinga's swearing-in on January 30," he added.

Reporting by Benson Amadala, Derick Luvega and Barack Oduor