23 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lasuth, Indian Hospital Hold Free Medical Camp for Orthopedic Patients

By Editor

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) is organizing a free medical camp for orthopedic patients with joint replacement and spinal cord injuries.

The camp is in collaboration with Lokmanya Hospital in India, which is reputed for joint replacements and spinal cord correction. Their orthopedic surgeons will be in Nigeria to facilitate the medical camp in conjunction with LASUTH surgeons.

The medical camp, which is being facilitated by Medical Bits, India, will take place on Thursday January 25 and Friday, January 26, 2018.

The team leader, Krishan Mohan Sharman, said Lagosians, young and old with bone and joint challenges should take advantage of the medical camp to review and know their orthopedic status while getting the best advice from professionals towards comprehensive treatments at the facility.

