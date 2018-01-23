Lesotho: Phatšoane Dreams of Officiating At the World Cup

SOCCER referee, Souru Phatšoane, who is among 39 match officials at the ongoing 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco says he is on track to becoming the first Mosotho to officiate at the African Nations Cup (AFCON) and World Cup.

The Tšenola-born referee has been on the rise over the past three years in which he officiated at the regional COSAFA Cup in 2015 and 2017.

He also officiated a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zambia played in the West African country in October last year.

Speaking with this publication from Morocco, Phatšoane said despite his achievements, he still had a long way to go before he can reach his dream of making the panel for the biggest football showpiece, the World Cup.

"I do not think I have achieved what I want as yet, but I am working hard to one day officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)," Phatšoane said, adding "the next step would be the World Cup but it is a process".

"I think if I continue to officiate in major continental competitions then I have a very good chance of building my profile to be at the World Cup," the assistant referee told this publication.

"It's the dream of every referee to get to this stage and go even higher so I am very happy to be at the CHAN tournament.

"I have to do well each time I am given an opportunity to officiate in order to continue with my growth while time is still on my side."

He said his other dream was to join the continent's elite referees, adding that could only happen if he continued performing well.

"Officiating at the COSAFA Cup finals in 2015 and 2017 was a dream come true for me and something I will cherish forever. It shows that I am on the right track and should maintain the consistency."

He also paid tribute to his local colleagues for playing a big role in his development.

"I cannot single out one referee who helped me become the person I am today because all of them played a big role in my growth," he said.