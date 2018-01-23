Bukoba — SIMBA comfortably reclaimed the Premier League's pilot seat after defeating Kagera Sugar 2-0 in a lively encounter at Kaitaba Stadium yesterday.

The win placed Simba 2-point ahead of their closest challengers, Azam whose reign at the helm lasted only 24 hours. But their traditional rivals Young Africans survived at the third place after their closest pursuers; Singida United were forced to a 1-1 draw with Majimaji in Songea.

Second half goals from Saidi Ndemla and John Bocco were enough to place Simba at the driver's seat with 32 points, hence forcing Azam to settle at the second place in the league table with 30 points.

Kagera Sugar who several times survived Simba scare to force the first half into sa barren draw, lost concentration in the late second half to allow two goals in a short span. Kagera Sugar's goalkeeper, Juma Kaseja was a big hurdle to Simba strikers in the first half and it looked he could help his team post a draw against the leaders Simba. Shomari Kapombe who played for the first time after a long absence due to the injury was a figure head towards Simba's victory yesterday.

Though he came late as substitute, Kapombe initiated the second goal. He expertly controlled the ball, rounded defender Adeyum Ahmed before feeding Bocco who easily nabbed it home.

Kapombe was on form and proved he is still capable of doing what he had been doing as an overlapping defender. Kapombe told Azam TV after the match that he was fit to play and thanked all who supported him morally and materially.

Kagera Sugar's Kaseja later admitted during the post match interview that his players committed two major mistakes which Simba capitalised on to register the two goals. He and defender Juma Nyoso featured for Simba previously.

Simba fans were not sure of such a big victory to Kagera Sugar, the team that last year denied them championship. After several misses on both goals, Simba eventually celebrated in the 69th minute through Ndemla's superb goal.

Kagera Sugar are to blame themselves for conceding the goal. The team's defender, Juma Nyoso's miscalculated pass which was intercepted by Emanuel Okwi and feed the scorer.

The goal further disorganised Kagera Sugar to allow Simba dictate terms for a long period. After various misses, Simba efforts eventually paid off in the 79th minute with Bocco's second goal.

The win has once again revived the so called Simba-Azam switch at the pilot seat, making the race a two-man show. Meanwhile, Police in Bukoba are holding Kagera Sugar defender, Juma Nyosso for allegedly assaulting Simba fan after his team lost 2-0 yesterday.

There were conflicting reports on the source of the assault, but eyewitness at Kaitaba Stadium claimed the fan ridiculed the defender following the loss. The fan received first aid service at the stadium while Nyosso was taken by the Police to answer the alleged charges.