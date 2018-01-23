Burundi: Save 'Aaron Tunga'

This musician and arranger with dual nationality (Burundian-Canadian) must have an operation in India. Burundian and Rwandan singers and artists are mobilizing to have him treated.

Producers and musicians from Burundi and Rwanda are mobilizing for a fundraising campaign to save Aaron Tunga's life. Burundian cultural journalists are also involved in this humanitarian activity.

"We must show solidarity now by mobilizing people and reacting quickly to prevent the worse as it happened with Jean Christophe Matata," says Jean Pierre Nimbona nicknamed "Kidumu", a Burundian musician performing in the East African Community.

He says Aaron is a man with a big heart who helped a lot of musicians to take their first step in Burundi and Rwanda as well. Kidumu calls the Associations of Burundian Musicians and artists to mobilize as many people as possible to help Aaron Tunga who is in Rwanda.

"We are trying to collect money to rescue him. We will use our own strategies to collect it. We are very grateful to him for what he did for Burundian musicians," says Cédric Bangy, the chairman of the Artists' Association.

Rwandan singers have also launched the fundraising campaign. "Aaron is very sick. The headaches that he has been suffering from for a long time have ruined him with expensive drugs and endless consultations. Doctors have belatedly diagnosed his hypertension, the source of his persistent and untimely headaches," says Clementine Uwitonze, a Rwandan gospel singer whose stage name is Tonzi. She calls on good Samaritans to lend a hand so that this musician's life should be saved.

On 17 January, music producers and singers met in Rwanda and 10% of the needed amount was collected. Other actions including concerts in Burundi and Rwanda are planned.

Aaron Tunga is a songwriter, singer, producer, guitarist and keyboardist. He worked with several Burundian musicians including Jean Christophe Matata who died in January 2011, Léonce Ngabo, Natasha Ngendabanka, cultural groups.