23 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Africa: Beijing Zoo to Work With African Institution to Protect Animals

Beijing — Beijing Zoo and the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) will conduct joint research on animal protection, Beijing Zoo said Monday.

The two sides are expected to exchange knowledge and personnel, as well as share information and technology.

AWF will invite Chinese experts and researchers to visit African zoos, exchanging experiences of zoo management and animal protection, and the AWF will learn from China in areas such as animal breeding and disease prevention.

"The African continent is endowed with abundant species. We want to introduce their measures of animal protection to China and also share our technology with them," said Li Xiaoguang, director of the Beijing Zoo.

"We see this as a part of continuing partnership between China and Africa," said Kaddu Sebunya, president of the AWF.

Sebunya praised China for the ban of all ivory processing and trade, adding that, besides economic cooperation, cooperation on animal protection should be strengthened between the two sides.

Established in 1906, Beijing Zoo is one of the largest city zoos in China, receiving around 8 million visits every year.

Xinhua

