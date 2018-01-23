MWANZA's Alliance FC are very close to Premier League promotion as they are sure to post good results in their two last matches against Pamba and JKT Oljoro. Alliance's hopes for the promotion came on Sunday after beating Transit Camp 3-0 at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

Alliance goals were netted by Mwenda Nchemba in the 8th minute, Dickson Ambundo in the 34th minute while Israel Patrick scored the third goal through a penalty kick in the 78 minute.

Speaking after their Sunday's convincing victory, Alliance FC head coach Mbwana Makata said the match was good and his players played brilliantly. They created many chances and managed to use three of them effectively. Makata said his players have been working very hard to ensure they win their Friday match against Pamba FC to be played at Nyamagana Stadium.

He called upon the football fans and stakeholders in Mwanza to continue supporting their team in their last two games. The former Tukuyu Stars players said he was confident that his lads will win the remaining matches. Alliance FC are now placed second with 22 points differ in goal average with Dodoma FC. Alliance FC have won seven while conceding four matches.

Biashara Mara are leading the group with 24 points. Biashara Mara have remained with two matches against JKT Oljoro and Transit camp. Dodoma FC have remained with two matches against Toto Africans and Transit camp.