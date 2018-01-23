Angola: Head of State in Davos for World Economic Forum

Davos — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, arrived on Monday evening in Davos City, Switzerland, where he will participate, as a guest, in the 48th edition of the World Economic Forum, to happen from this Tuesday to Friday.

This is the first time an Angolan Head of State attends such a forum, which brings together about three thousand personalities from hundreds of countries.

The Angolan President is being accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the minister of State for Social and Economic Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and the minister of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca.

The presidential team also comprises the ministers of Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges, Mineral Resources and Oil, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, as well as presidential aides.

On Tuesday, the Angolan President is expected to address the issue of energetic development in the African continent under the theme "Speeding up access to energy in Africa".