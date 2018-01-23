23 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State in Davos for World Economic Forum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Davos — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, arrived on Monday evening in Davos City, Switzerland, where he will participate, as a guest, in the 48th edition of the World Economic Forum, to happen from this Tuesday to Friday.

This is the first time an Angolan Head of State attends such a forum, which brings together about three thousand personalities from hundreds of countries.

The Angolan President is being accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the minister of State for Social and Economic Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and the minister of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca.

The presidential team also comprises the ministers of Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges, Mineral Resources and Oil, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, as well as presidential aides.

On Tuesday, the Angolan President is expected to address the issue of energetic development in the African continent under the theme "Speeding up access to energy in Africa".

Angola

Portuguese Court Separates Lawsuit File of Former Angolan Vice President

The lawsuit file of the former Angolan Vice President, Manuel Vicente, running in a Portuguese Court, dubbed "Fizz… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.