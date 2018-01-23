Mauritius: Launching of National Physical Fitness Tests Workshop

press release

A workshop on National Physical Fitness Tests (NPFT) aiming to form some 50 coaches from the Ministry of Youth and Sports was launched this morning at Francois Blaquart Football Academy, Reduit in presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint.

In his address, Minister Toussaint underscored that the NPFT will be beneficial for the students to discover their potentials and also detect any other health issues or deficiencies. The young talents, will be given all the necessary trainings and facilities so as to prepare them to become the future elites in various sporting fields, he added.

He highlighted that young talents will be trained to represent Mauritius at the Commonwealth Games, the Olympic Games and the Road to Paris 2024 amongst other sport events and competitions.

Some 50 coaches namely advisor coaches and senior coaches, will be trained to carry out tests based on force, speed and strength in some 200 State Secondary Schools around the island. This exercise will help to detect potentials of students in several disciplines and they will be consequently channeled to the specific training sports academies to further develop these potentials.