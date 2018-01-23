23 January 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Launching of National Physical Fitness Tests Workshop

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A workshop on National Physical Fitness Tests (NPFT) aiming to form some 50 coaches from the Ministry of Youth and Sports was launched this morning at Francois Blaquart Football Academy, Reduit in presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint.

In his address, Minister Toussaint underscored that the NPFT will be beneficial for the students to discover their potentials and also detect any other health issues or deficiencies. The young talents, will be given all the necessary trainings and facilities so as to prepare them to become the future elites in various sporting fields, he added.

He highlighted that young talents will be trained to represent Mauritius at the Commonwealth Games, the Olympic Games and the Road to Paris 2024 amongst other sport events and competitions.

Some 50 coaches namely advisor coaches and senior coaches, will be trained to carry out tests based on force, speed and strength in some 200 State Secondary Schools around the island. This exercise will help to detect potentials of students in several disciplines and they will be consequently channeled to the specific training sports academies to further develop these potentials.

Mauritius

Post Cyclone Berguitta - Several Measures Taken to Address Issues in Different Sectors

Government has taken stock of the situation in various sectors following the passage of Cyclone Berguitta and the… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.