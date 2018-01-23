23 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: FM - Egypt Receives Official Invitation From Russia to Attend Sochi Conference On Syria

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Counselor Ahmed Abu Zeid said Egypt has received an official invitation from the Russian side to attend the Sochi Conference on Syria, scheduled by the end of January in Russia.

Abu Zeid affirmed on Monday 22/1/2018 that the Russian side delivered the invitation to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry to take part in the Conference, which will be attended by the Syrian national forces to examine the mechanism to reach a political solution in order to defuse the crisis in the country.

The Spokesman added that Egypt is committed to its steadfast position in support of the political solution in Syria, so as to preserve the Syrian State's unity and territorial integrity, and to fulfill the aspirations of the Syrian people who are still suffering from the scourge of fighting and destruction.

Further, he noted that Egypt supports the ongoing negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva according to the terms of reference of the political solution in Syria, mainly Resolution No 2254, and welcomes any other proposed initiatives as long as they are in support of this framework.

