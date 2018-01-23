Cameroon: Revision of Electoral Registers - Elecam Board Members Champion Process

Actions are basically geared at encouraging mixed commission members to participate in the revision process and evaluate state of equipment before elections are convened.

As the elections calendar draw nearer, the registration effervescence is heightening given the numerous strategies that are adopted to get citizens of voting age have their names enlisted on the registers.

It is against this backdrop that Board Members of Elections Cameroon, ELECAM, are embarked on the one week field trips during which grassroots were visited and encouraged to exercise their civic duties of participating in elections in the country.

The resolution for board members of ELECAM to penetrate the divisions of the entire nation was arrived at during an extraordinary session on Friday January 5, 2018.

At the Centre region, some board members together with the Governor of the region and the Regional Delegate of ELECAM visited some office branches of the Mfoundi Division.

The delegation led by the Vice President of the Electoral Board, Mme Amugu Apolline Marie together with Tsanga Delphine and Mbonda Elie who are also members sought out to evaluate the state of election equipment, encourage members of the mixed commission in charge of the revision of electoral registers, boost the morals of field staff and urge the population to get registered, pick up their cards and vote once elections have been announced.

ELECAM board members hold that the act of them going to the field will serve as an encouragement to many others who had not yet registered.

To them, it is a door-to-door strategy in which they will physically convince potential voters to get enlisted and subsequently pick up their cards once they are fabricated.

ELECAM, it should be noted, has adopted several strategies to get citizens who are 20 years and above registered. Some of such strategies include direct phone calls of already registered persons reminding them to come and collect their voter cards, classical media announcements, use of social media platforms, frequent visits to village markets, and installation of a mobile registration team in popular neighborhoods, amongst others, all in a bid to have individuals registered.

