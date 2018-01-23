Namibia will play Morocco in the quarterfinals of the Chan tournament after they drew 1-1 against Zambia in their final Group B match in Casablanca on Monday night.

Absalom Iimbondi gave Namibia the lead from a long free kick in the 12th minute, but Lazarous Kambole equalised for Zambia with a great shot on 24 minutes.

In an open and free flowing match both sides had several more chances, but poor finishing and tight defences kept the scoreline level.

Zambia threatened early on with Kondwani Mtonga heading over the bar from close range while Namibian defender Tiberius Lombard brought off a great tackle on Kambole.

Namibia opened the scoring when Iimbondi sent in a long, curling free kick that eluded all the defenders and went into the Zambian net at the far post.

Zambia however were soon level when Ernest Mbewe cut into the box and pulled the ball back for Kambole who's first time shot flew into the net.

Itamunua Keimuine came close for Namibia when his shot from a free kick went into the side-netting, while at the other end, Mike Katiba blasted the ball over the bar after a long throw in in to Namibia's box.

Theophilus Junias missed two great chances early in the second half when he first shot straight at Zambia's keeper, Toaster Nsabata after being put clear, and then over ran the ball with just Nsabata to beat.

At the other end, Benjamin Nenkavu brought off a fine save when he blocked a cracking shot by Kambole, who also headed wide from a corner.

Zambia continued to attack but Vitapi Ngaruka and Tiberius Lombard, who won the man of the match award, kept them at bay with some timely tackles.

Namibia will now play Morocco in the first quarterfinal in Casablanca at 18h30 on Saturday, 27 January, while Zambia will face Sudan in the second quarterfinal in Marrakech at 21h30 on the same day.