Monrovia — George Manneh Weah who was sworn in yesterday as president in a grand ceremony in Monrovia seems to be in a haste to score more political goals in his very poor nation as the Senate will begin conformation of his ministerial nominees today.

This sense of urgency was announced at a reception organised by a joint session of the Liberian parliament in a purpose-built tent inside the Samuel Doe Stadium.

The country's presidential inauguration is now fashioned after the U.S. Congress: the inauguration is a parliamentary affair and the Vice President is the president of the senate.

There was a joint session whose resolution on Friday last week changed the venue of the inauguration from the Capitol Building in Monrovia to Samuel Doe Stadium in Paynesville outside of Monrovia. A female party chieftain confirmed to The Guardian at the presidential luncheon that the work of the cabinet had been included.

Coincidentally, at a thanksgiving church service in commemoration of the inauguration on Sunday a Bishop of Centennial Pavilion Bishop Gueh said Mr. Weah and the Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor should start doing people's work as soon as they assumed office. The message was entitled, "whatever you want to do, do it now."

There were many world leaders and world-class footballers and coaches at the inauguration yesterday including Presidents of Ghana, Mali, Burkina Fasso, J.J. Okocha, Samuel Eto Fills, and Claude Le Roy who was said to have discovered Weah.

Nigeria's Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammad Buhari came in late at 11:56 while the oath of office ceremony slated for 12:00 noon was about to be administered by the Chief Justice of Liberia, Sir Francis S. Korkpor.

The presence of Nigeria was not announced throughout beyond recognition of former president Olusegun Obasanjo and General Abdusalami Abubakar, former Head of State. Senate President Bukola Saraki was there on time but was not acknowledged by the master of ceremonies.