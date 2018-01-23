Tripoli — Libyan UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Monday calls for cooperation and communication between the Libyan government and international organizations so as to restore social order quickly.

Serraj made his remarks during a meeting in the capital Tripoli with Maria do Valle Ribeiro, the UN Deputy Special Representative and Deputy Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), who leads the efforts to ensure good coordination in the domestic political, humanitarian and development spheres.

"The meeting discussed the political and economic situation in Libya and the role of the UN and its development program in helping Libyans to end the crisis and overcome difficulties in service sectors," the prime minister's media office said in a statement.

Serraj also expressed readiness to facilitate the work of the Mission in the various Libyan regions.

The meeting discussed mechanisms of the UN Stability Fund and assistance provided to a number of Libyan cities, as well as necessary support for the return program for displaced civilians.

The Libyan Stabilization Fund is run by the Libyan Government in partnership with the UNSMIL and the UN Development Program. The fund aims to resolve issues facing Libyan cities and government institutions due to political division and military action.

Libya has been suffering from political division and unrest since the uprising of 2011 which toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime.

