Zimbabwe: Entertainment Group's Bid to Professionalise Modelling Industry

A local entertainment group has vowed to take modelling to dizzy heights by grooming top notch models that will leave an indelible mark on the local scene.

Team Big Family which is run by 25-year-old Chengetai Mashiringwani and his wife Coleen Chido Sibanda held a meeting in the capital with models that are joining the entertainment group and spoke at length on how the group intends to nurture the beauty queens.

Mashiringwani popularly known as 'Boss Chenge' said the group has a robust programme for models that will be signed under them to make them match international standards.

"We are going to make sure that every model we work with is well-equipped with life skills and can live beyond beauty pageants.

"The group will make endeavours to make you brand ambassadors of corporate,' pledged Mashiringwani.

TBF co-director Coleen Chido Sibanda told this publication that their thrust is mainly philanthropic and not business hence they groom models who can work well with the down-trodden communities.

"Most modelling agencies are business-oriented and they do not focus much on grooming models so that they can fit well in the society so this is the sole reason why we are adopting a different approach where we hone models to communicate, love and respect the less privileged," explained Sibanda.

Pauline Memory Dube (23) who hails from Highfield opened up on her willingness to work with TBF saying she previously got a stint with an abusive modelling agency owner.

"I think I am willing to try my luck with this organisation because I do marvel at the professionalism they exude which was glaring at the previous modelling agency which I was signed to where the owner would shout at you and not give you a chance to showcase the best of you," narrated the young model.

Meanwhile, the local entertainment group is preparing to host the Miss Valentine in February with the biggest event on their calendar 'Miss Glamorous' slated for August.

"All is in place for Miss Valentine next month but the main event will be the Miss Glamorous pageant where we are going to bring South African Modelling agencies to mentor the contestants and it will be beamed live on the local television," quipped 'Boss Chenge'.