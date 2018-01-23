Cameroon: External Relations - Swiss Delegate Concerts

Nicoletta Mariolini held talks with External Relations Minister on January 22 with focus on the use of language and cultures in promoting unity.

The Swiss Federal Delegate for Plurilingualism, Nicoletta Mariolini, exchanged ideas and experiences with the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on the importance of different languages in fostering the spirit of living together.

Her visit to Cameroon has the objective of holding discussions on good practices of multilingualism with different officials in the country.

Nicoletta Mariolini after the audience with the Minister said discussions centered mostly on sharing ideas on the underlying role played by multilingualism in a diversified society.

"It was an exchange concerning our experiences related to bilingualism and other topics. It was really a friendly exchange during which the Minister and I had enriching consultations on the advanced practices of multilingualism. We also shared our different experiences in other to learn from each other,"she stated.

While acknowledging the challenges of different languages and cultures, the Swiss Federal Delegate for Plurilingualism said the rather interesting aspect is the beauty of its diversified nature. Going by her, Cameroon and her country have a common goal of protecting national languages and according them the importance they deserve.

Having served as Swiss Federal Delegate for Plurilingualism since August 2013, Nicoletta Mariolini and the Minister talked on the different possible mechanisms which can be adopted and implemented within the framework of promoting the spirit of living together.

