Zimbabwe: Potraz Stresses Need to Work With Media

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) held its first ever media engagement forum in Kadoma last week Friday where the regulator stressed the need for working relationship with the fourth estate.

Speaking to the media during the forum, the POTRAZ Director General - Dr Gift Kallisto Machengete said "It is very important for the regulator to have a close working relationship with the media so that journalist are equipped with the correct information before informing the public"

Machengete urged members of the media to directly approach POTRAZ offices whenever they want issues clarified. The Director General further reiterated his office's desire to strike a good working relationship with the media as the regulator intensifies its consumer education and awareness campaigns this year.

Mr Phibion Chaibva from POTRAZ's Economics Tariffs and Competition Department presented on the regulator's role in regulating tariffs, destabilization of monopolies, and consumer protection.

Chaibva explained the massive role played by the regulator in providing detailed researches and statistics on Zimbabwe ICT sector performance.

Nicholas Muzhuzha from POTRAZ's Technical Services presented on the licensing of public and private telecommunications network operators.

Muzhuzha said it is the POTRAZ Technical Services Department which is responsible for ensuring public safety since some radio waves emitted by telecommunication infrastructures have health effects.