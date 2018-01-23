Liberia: Speaker Chambers Unveils Mission

A week after his unopposed election as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Bhofal Chambers (Pleebo Sodoken, Maryland Co.) has unveiled his mission is about fulfilling the Liberian dream of prosperity, good citizenship, pursuit of justice and building of prospects.

Re-elected by his constituents for the third time in last October polls, Speaker Chambers told this paper last weekend he did not come to the post for self-glorification but to help enhance the wishes of Liberians.

"My mission is to fulfill the Liberian dream, the aspirations of the Liberian people, build prospects for them, for us to together transform the country politically, economically, legislatively and socially."

He began his political sojourn in the House of Representatives on the ticket of the outgoing governing Unity Party, defeating other topnotch contestants at a primary held at the Pleebo High School, his almamatar in 2005.

Speaker Chambers fell out with the UP few years ago on political difference with former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, accusing her of not standing up against ills in the governance process. He eventually joined the Coalition for Democratic Change and established himself as a staunch, never-ceasing critic of President.

As a member of the CDC, the Speaker said "I intend to help in sailing this state to nobler heights, to restore some integrity in the legislature."

"We want a government by the people, we want a government of the people and with the people."

He acknowledged progress had been made over time, but noted theirs is to "positively augment whatever has been existing so that Liberians can once again be proud of their country, to make it more enviable."

Speaker Chambers said he had been motivated to run for speaker position to help address the issues that impeded Liberians' desire for improvement of their lives.

"Because we felt there have been issues that caused our people not to realize those things that were needed for their improvement, many things that have been eroding their lives, so that we can achieve those things," the Speaker recalled.

"In my view the people have been in the wilderness, so that together we build an oasis, for there to be a fountain of justice, for there to be real responsible citizenship in whatever we do, for there to be mutual respect and many other things that will propel the quest of the people, which is to give them quality lives."

He sees himself as one who wants to be the most humble citizen, the most humble servant, and one who wants to provide ultimate services to the people.

"Well, with service comes responsibility. When I first joined the legislature, we were given opportunity to serve our people; there were other slight interferences that led to it not to be fulfilled. So, with that in mind, I felt that there would still be a time," he reflected on the desire of becoming speaker.

Dr. Chambers reckons his ascendency to the speakership confirms the biblical saying "there is a time and season for everything." "So I know this is the time."

The Speaker said he intends with other parties to do things that good for people to find quality.

"So we feel that we will bring diversity which will strengthen all of us," he said, and added that with togetherness, Liberians will enjoy those things provided by God based on "the pursuit of happiness and things based on the principle of humanity."