23 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Equity Assurance Sponsors Cervical Cancer Screening

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olaoluwa Ogungbe

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Equity Assurance Plc, a member of SUNU Group, Moruf Apampa has described Corporate Social Responsibility as very vital at Equity Assurance Plc.

He said, the CSR is incorporated into the company's business model, as it is often reinforced with the company's offering of needed benefits to the society.

Apampa said Equity Assurance Plc's CSR objective touches on areas that support wellbeing of citizens, helping them to live well in the society, just as it is sponsoring cancer awareness walk and screening.

"This is to further entrench Equity Assurance Plc as a secure haven which cares about giving back to the society as its business activities need to take place in the most sustainable way while acting as a catalyst to improve lives. Our business' commitment to economic development while improving the quality of life of the workforce and their families as well as of the community and society at large will always be top priority.

Nigeria

Obasanjo Attacks Buhari, Asks President Not to Run in 2019

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, in a blistering and excoriating 13-page statement has called on President… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.