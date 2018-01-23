Nigeria: Equity Assurance Sponsors Cervical Cancer Screening

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Equity Assurance Plc, a member of SUNU Group, Moruf Apampa has described Corporate Social Responsibility as very vital at Equity Assurance Plc.

He said, the CSR is incorporated into the company's business model, as it is often reinforced with the company's offering of needed benefits to the society.

Apampa said Equity Assurance Plc's CSR objective touches on areas that support wellbeing of citizens, helping them to live well in the society, just as it is sponsoring cancer awareness walk and screening.

"This is to further entrench Equity Assurance Plc as a secure haven which cares about giving back to the society as its business activities need to take place in the most sustainable way while acting as a catalyst to improve lives. Our business' commitment to economic development while improving the quality of life of the workforce and their families as well as of the community and society at large will always be top priority.