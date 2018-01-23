Cameroon: Cultivation of Marijuana - Combat Strategies Intensified

The government of Cameroon is stretching full length to combat the cultivation, sale and consumption of diverse drugs in the country. Against a backdrop of an alert issued about two years ago by the highest authority of our country, in order to enable the commitment of the entire government, adequate measures are on course to address the consequences of this plague in our society.

An Inter-ministerial Committee for the Fight against the cultivation of marijuana, is on with an awareness-raising campaign to limit the scourge. In an interview granted Cameroon Tribune, the Coordinator of the Technical Secretariat, throws more light on the magnitude of the danger, activities to be carried and how the population can work with combat structures to free Cameroon of drug-abuse.

