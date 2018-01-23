Kenya: Election Petition - Court Orders Vote Recount in Lang'ata

The High Court on Monday ordered a recount of votes in six polling stations for Lang'ata constituency.

The court allowed a prayer by the petitioner Oscar Omoke Ocholla who said malpractices occurred in the said polling stations during the August 8 election.

The stations included two at Kongoni Primary School, two at KPA, one at Ministry of Works and another at Kenya Water Institute.

The court directed the recount to be carried out next Monday and a report tabled in court.

The recount will be supervised by the deputy registrar of the High Court and each party will only be allowed one agent at the venue.

The deputy registrar will ascertain what each of the six candidates garnered, the spoilt and rejected votes and the valid votes cast.

In the petition, Mr Ocholla contended that the election of Jubilee's Nixon Korir was characterised by irregularities and malpractices.

Other than Mr Ocholla, other petitioners in the case are Mr Kariuki Kavore, Mr Daniel Odera, Mr Hillary Mulilia and Ms Margery Kiragu.

The parties were directed to appear before the deputy registrar on January 24.