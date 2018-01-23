Lesotho: Econet Awards Up for Grabs

THE Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) and its sponsors, Econet Telecom Lesotho, will tomorrow reward outstanding players and coaches for the months of October and November 2017 at a ceremony to be held at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena in Maseru.

LDF coach Motheo Mohapi will battle it out with James Madidilane (Bantu) and Mosito Matela (Matlama) for the October accolade.

The three coaches helped their teams register two victories in that month while former Lioli interim coach, Motebang Makhetha, was controversially left out after leading Tse Nala to four consecutive victories immediately after replacing Halemakale Mahlaha.

Madidilane was the first recipient of the coach of the month award in September 2017.

Matela and Mohapi are also in the running of the November award along with Kick4Life's Leslie Notši.

All the three teams enjoyed a great run in November as LDF moved to third position and Matlama to fourth on the log standings.

Lindokuhle Phungulwa who won the Econet Player of the Month award in September 2017 is also in the running for the October accolade but faces tough competition from the likes of Tšepo Toloane who has been in great goal scoring form for LDF.

Lioli defender, Kopano Tseka, Matlama's Lisema Lebokollane and Tšepang Ntsenyane of Kick4Life are the other contenders.

The free-scoring Toloane is also in the running for the November award and he is up against Matlama goalkeeper, Monaheng Ramalefane, Tšeliso Botsane (Sefotha-fotha), Makara Ntaitsane (LCS) and Selialia Mohapi (Majantja).

October Nominees

Coach of the Month:

Mosito Matela - Matlama

Motheo Mohapi - LDF

James Madidilane - Bantu

Player of the Month:

Ts'epang Ntsenyane - Kick4life

Ts'epo Toloane - LDF

Lisema Lebokollane - Matlama

Kopano Tseka - Lioli

Lindokuhle Phungulwa - Bantu

November Nominees

Player of the Month:

Monaheng Ramalefane - Matlama

Ts'epo Toloane -LDF

Makara Ntaitsane -LCS

Selialia Mohapi -Majantja

Ts'eliso Botsane - Sefotha-Fotha

Coach of the Month:

Mosito Matela - Matlama

Leslie Notsi - Kick4life

Motheo Mohapi