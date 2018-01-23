Liberia: Nasscorp Dedicates Modern Medical Facility in Monrovia

Monrovia — The National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) Friday dedicated its multi-million-dollar Medical Diagnostic Center.

The medical facility comprises a three-story imaging/laboratory building and adjacent four-story clinic/residence building.

The state-of-art facility will complement and provide much needed high-level laboratory and imaging diagnosis to thousands of citizens who unfortunately die as a result of a common undiagnosed disease.

The facility will also save Liberians huge amount of money spent on foreign travels for medical purposes and treatment.

The facility will further enable technology and specialized skills transfer to local Liberian medical technicians contributing to capacity buildings well as encourage and attract the attention of Liberian medical professionals abroad to return home.

At the official launch, NASSCORP Executive Director Dewitt Vonballmoos said, the Medical Center contributes to the achievement of one of the key development goals the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ardently worked towards.

According to the NASSCORP Executive Director (ED), since he assumed the leadership of NASSCORP, several important initiatives have claimed the corporation's attention and captivated their imagination and challenged their determination to make NASSCORP one of the most progressive, efficient, viable and responsive in the nation.

"This further manifests the resilience of the Liberian people and the possibilities of our collective efforts toward development in the future."

Vonballmoos said he dreams of a day when all working Liberians would be part of the social security system, including those who have served in the public sector and are entitled to a reasonable standard of living at retirement.

On the aggregate, NASSCORP maintains an investment portfolio of US$50 million comprised of various projects designed to generate returns for the Corporation in the future.

Imaging equipment for the facility includes; Toshiba Lighting Aquiline Detector; Row Ultra Helical CT scan; Hitachi Aperto Lucent Prime Open MRI; Canon/DelftDI Triathlon Dr. X-Ray machine and planned clarity 2D Digital Mammography (Mammogram).

Other equipment includes; Hitachi Arieta V60ultra sound Machine; Mortara ELA 280 Electrocardiography Machine and ROGAA Delft online XS PACS Data Storage facility.

The facility also has a wide range of laboratory equipment that includes; Clinical Chemistry, Hematology and Immunoassay analyzers, Microbiology and hematology binocular microscopes; and Heratherm advance incubator.

The facility will also have its own disposer.

Other equipment available there include Laboratory freezers and chillers; pure urine microbiology chemistry analyzer; water purification system; Heraeus megafund 8 centrifuges, clinical routers, and a medical waste incinerator as well as other molecular biology pharmaceutical equipment and supplies, amongst others.