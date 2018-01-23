23 January 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: University of Ngaoundere - Extension of Examination Centres

By PR. Uphie Chinje Melo

Below is a press release from the Rector of the university.

The rector of the University of Ngaoundere informs prospective candidates to the competitive entrance examination into the first and the second cycles of the Higher Teachers Training College Bertoua that examination centres initially indicated (Bertoua, Ngaoundere and Yaoundé) are now extended to the ten regional capitals, namely: Bafoussam, Bamenda, Bertoua, Buea, Douala, Ebolowa, Garoua, Maroua, Ngaoundere and Yaoundé.

Candidates are also informed that their complete files should be deposited at the regional delegation of secondary education (Minesec), no later than January the 25th 2018.

Date of the first cycle examination 30th January 2018 Date of the second cycle examination 31st January 2018

NB: Registered candidates who have already choosen Bertoua, Ngaoundere or Yaoundé as their examination centre could modify their choice on the registration website.

