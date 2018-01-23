23 January 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Group C - Tough Race to the Top

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Mosima

After two playing days, speculations are high as to which two teams will move on to the knockout stage of the competition given their positions on the group.

The race to the top of the classification table appears to be a tough one in Group C at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2018 in Morocco. After two playing days, speculations are high as to which two teams will move on to the knockout stage of the competition given their positions on the group.

Nigeria and Rwanda are leading the group with five points with two matches, one win, one draw and one goal difference each. They are closely followed by Libya with three points and Equatorial Guinea closes the table with zero point.

The last Group C matches will be played today, January 23, 2018 in Tangier and Agadir. According to the official programme Rwanda will play against Libya in Tangier while Equatorial Guinea will face Nigeria in Agadir.

In their first outing Rwanda played a 0-0 draw with Nigeria but won their second game against Equatorial Guinea 1-0 at the Tangier Stadium to secure their first three points in the competition.

The victory enabled the Rwandans to join Nigeria on top of the classification table. Libya won their first game against Equatorial Guinea 3-0 and lost to Nigeria 0-1 in the second game.

The last playing day promises to be tough especially for Rwanda and Libya as both sides still have better chances of qualifying for the second round of the competition. Rwanda needs at least a draw to qualify for the next round of the competition.

Libya on their part must secure three points in order to qualify for the quarterfinals. Equatorial Guinea have been booted out of the competition after two defeats.

They lost to Libya 0-3 in their first game and lost to Rwanda 0-1 in their second outing. Following the two defeats Equatorial Guinea have been eliminated from the tournament. Today's encounter will be to save face.

Cameroon

Cultivation of Marijuana - Combat Strategies Intensified

The government of Cameroon is stretching full length to combat the cultivation, sale and consumption of diverse drugs in… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.