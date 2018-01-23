Cameroon: Group C - Tough Race to the Top

After two playing days, speculations are high as to which two teams will move on to the knockout stage of the competition given their positions on the group.

The race to the top of the classification table appears to be a tough one in Group C at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2018 in Morocco. After two playing days, speculations are high as to which two teams will move on to the knockout stage of the competition given their positions on the group.

Nigeria and Rwanda are leading the group with five points with two matches, one win, one draw and one goal difference each. They are closely followed by Libya with three points and Equatorial Guinea closes the table with zero point.

The last Group C matches will be played today, January 23, 2018 in Tangier and Agadir. According to the official programme Rwanda will play against Libya in Tangier while Equatorial Guinea will face Nigeria in Agadir.

In their first outing Rwanda played a 0-0 draw with Nigeria but won their second game against Equatorial Guinea 1-0 at the Tangier Stadium to secure their first three points in the competition.

The victory enabled the Rwandans to join Nigeria on top of the classification table. Libya won their first game against Equatorial Guinea 3-0 and lost to Nigeria 0-1 in the second game.

The last playing day promises to be tough especially for Rwanda and Libya as both sides still have better chances of qualifying for the second round of the competition. Rwanda needs at least a draw to qualify for the next round of the competition.

Libya on their part must secure three points in order to qualify for the quarterfinals. Equatorial Guinea have been booted out of the competition after two defeats.

They lost to Libya 0-3 in their first game and lost to Rwanda 0-1 in their second outing. Following the two defeats Equatorial Guinea have been eliminated from the tournament. Today's encounter will be to save face.