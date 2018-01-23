23 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Behaviour of Cbu Lecturers Absurd, Says Prof. Luo

By Stanely Kombe

Minister of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo has described as absurd the behaviour of Copperbelt University who locked up vice chancellor prof. Naison Ngoma in his office.

Prof. Luo said lecturers at the institution of higher learning are expected to be intellectuals and such behaviour is disappointing.

She said during her time as a lecturer, she wrote a number of proposals that brought so much benefits to the country's health sector such as the blood bank at Ndola teaching hospital and University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

Prof. Luo schooled the lecturers to use research and help improve the state of the university as opposed to blaming each other on the deficiencies.

"Lecturers are supposed to be intellectuals not what I am seeing at the Copperbelt University where you see lecturers chanting slogans like students. I think that does not befit their status as intellectuals," Prof. Luo said.

She said the challenges at the Copperbelt University require collective efforts to overcome.

"That's why they are at the University. This must be think and resolve problems, not every time calling each names. I think as government we will not allow such behaviour to continue," Prof. Luo added.

