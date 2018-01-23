The Varsity Cup enters its second decade of rugby that rocks and the 2018 season promises some exciting changes.

"Innovation has been driving the success of the Varsity Cup and this year we're doing it again," Duitser Bosman , CEO of the Varsity Cup, said via a press statement.

"A new PowerPlay rule, new theme, new social initiative and much more will be added to the amazing match-day atmosphere that thousands of fans have come to expect from the Varsity Cup. FNB will have an increased presence in the 2018 tournament, including rebranding Koshuis Rugby to be known as Res Rugby. Together with 3 rd tier sponsor Steers, we are confident that this premium intervarsity tournament will continue to be a major success," he said.

Faye Mfikwe, FNB Chief Marketing Officer, added: "We are excited to once again see the spirit of innovation taking centre stage in the 11 th edition of the tournament. Our sustained investment in Varsity Cup, FNB Classic Clashes and most recently the Springboks, is testament to our ongoing quest to empower South Africa's youth from grassroots to greatness. To this end, we are immensely proud of the 32 Springboks that have come through the Varsity Cup programme since its inception in 2008."

Since its inception Varsity Cup has been a rugby nursery for the stars of tomorrow, playing a part in moulding Springboks such Eben Etzebeth, Malcolm Marx and most recently Warrick Gelant.

This sentiment is echoed by Jurie Roux , CEO of SA Rugby, who said: "Varsity Cup matches continue to attract massive in-stadium and television crowds, and through this, many professional rugby careers have been launched. Many of the players go on to represent at the various provincial rugby unions, displaying their competitive, uncompromising, attacking and running rugby skills."

The 11th edition of the Varsity Cup also boasts a brand new theme: #MakeTheTeam . The 'Make The Team' campaign is aimed at including all fans into the FNB Varsity Cup team, showcasing the inclusivity of student rugby not only on the field, but also in the stands, on campus and in the community.

Every fan, every organiser, every player forms part of their home team. The new theme calls on everyone to embrace their home university team and be part of the action. The FNB Varsity Cup anthem further emphasises the call to stand together and be part of the team.

The Varsity Cup has rooted itself in South Africa's future and has made changing South African lives its number one priority. From 2018, the tournament is partnering with the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) and the Western Province Blood Transfusion Service (WPBTS) to bring blood donation into the fore at universities. This is in support of the incredible work that is championed by the two organisations.

The first match of the season will see defending champions, UP-Tuks, play host to Shimlas at Tuks Stadium on Monday, January 29 (16:45), while Maties will travel to UJ Stadium where they will open their campaign against UJ on the same day (19:00).

Both these matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Source: Sport24