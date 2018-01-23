23 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: U.S.$3.3 Billion Egina FPSO Expected to Sail Into Nigeria Today

By Sulaimon Salau

Lagos — History will be made today, as the energy and maritime industry expect the $3.3 billion Egina Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) vessel to sail into Lagos, making Nigeria the first in Africa to fulfill the local content integration.

For Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNL), it's a mission accomplished, while the partners LADOL and Samsung see it as a testament to local capacity. Others see it as a breakthrough in the quest for local content, but the ultimate goal is that it builds capacity and buoys Nigeria's oil production with 108,000 barrels per day.

Egina FPSO is a giant oil production ship operated by Total for the production of crude from its Egina oil field deep offshore Nigeria. The vessel, which left South Korea on October 31, last year, is in Lagos for further integration of its six topsides at LADOL Free Trade Zone, Tarkwa Bay, Lagos. The vessel had sailed for three months.

The Egina FPSO has a storage capacity of 2.2 million barrels of crude oil and a daily production of 108,000 barrels per day capacity. It is 35 meters high, 330 meters long, with a flare boom that is 100 meters high just as it has capacity to accommodate 200 people at a time.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had threatened that it would not be allowed into Nigerian waters unless the parties complied with its towage laws.

