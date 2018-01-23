23 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Why ACJA May Fail - Appeal Court Judge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Onyekwere

Presiding justice of the Ilorin division of the Court of Appeal, Justice M. A. Owoade has warned that unless challenges confronting the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 are not resolved, realizing its goals may remain a mirage.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural Professor Adedokun Adebayo Adeyemi Foundation (PAAAF) Annual Lecture Series held last Friday at the University of Lagos, Justice Owoade noted that there are several challenges impeding implementation of the ACJA.

Though he endorsed the encomium being poured on the ACJA as well deserved, he warned that lack of replication of the ACJA across the States, poor stakeholders' attitude and dearth of funds may impede achievement of the objects of the Act.

His words: "The ACJA has been described by various commentators in different complementary ways. Undoubtedly, it is a great improvement on previous legislations on procedural laws and the administration of the criminal justice system.

"It is imperative for overall effectiveness and efficacy of the criminal justice system for the ACJA to be replicated in the States of the Federation. The State Governments must therefore be encouraged to replicate the ACJA in their various States. One possible challenge or impediment to the implementation of the ACJA is funding and the other is the need for change of attitude by the various stake holders."

Speaking earlier, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour of the Supreme Court of Nigeria noted the phenomenal achievements of the Late Emeritus Professor Adeyemi, adding that he was a profound scholar who taught him criminal law in the early 70s at the University of Lagos.

He applauded the deceased scholar's widow and Chairperson of the foundation, Pastor (Mrs.) Abimbola Adeyemi and her children for keeping his legacy alive through the foundation and the lecture series, urging all stakeholders to work towards an effective criminal justice system.

Nigeria

Obasanjo Attacks Buhari, Asks President Not to Run in 2019

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, in a blistering and excoriating 13-page statement has called on President… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.