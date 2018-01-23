Nigeria: NOC Moves to Avert Visa Hitches for Team Nigeria

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), says the nation's contingent to the fast approaching Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia would not suffer any form of visa hitches.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will hold from April 4 to 15, and the NOC assured yesterday that all logistics had been put in place by the Nigerian government and Australia High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa to forestall any problem in securing visas.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, NOC Secretary General, Tunde Popoola, revealed that a special portal had been opened for all participating athletes from Nigeria at the Australian High Commission to ensure they do not face any form of challenges that would hinder their travelling and training for the Commonwealth Games.

He said that NOC decided to make the arrangement early enough to assist the athletes arrive early for the games and also have enough time to train with facilities on ground before the commencement of their events.

Popoola explained that visa hitches had been one of the problems that contributed to Nigeria athletes failing to excel in major international championships in the past, just as he hinted that travelling arrangements for Team Nigeria would be monitored.

He also added that the Basketball team preparing for the Commonwealth Games would play some tune up games ahead of the championship.

"To avoid any form of visa hitches for Nigeria contingent to the Commonwealth Games, the NOC has to make a fresh arrangements by opening a portal for our athletes at the Australian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa. With this development, every Nigeria athlete that is selected by the various federations to take part in the Commonwealth Games will not face any visa problem.

"For the travelling modalities to be visible, solid arrangements have been mapped out to ensure the athletes arrive Australia one month before the Games. This is to make the athletes prepare well before their events. NOC is still working hard to resolve the leadership tussle in the basketball federation," he stated.