Namibia: Man Guilty of Two Knife Killings

A young man who has been on trial in the Windhoek Regional Court in connection with two knife killings loudly voiced his dissatisfaction after hearing yesterday that he has been found guilty of murder and culpable homicide.

"No man. No man. I spoke the truth when I testified. No man," Hendry Klein exclaimed before a police officer escorted him out of the courtroom where magistrate Elina Nandago convicted him.

Klein (24) was prosecuted on two counts of murder. He denied guilt on both charges.

The prosecution alleged that he murdered a 31-year-old man, Eddy Afrikaner, by stabbing him in the chest in Katutura in Windhoek on 31 March 2012, and that he committed a second murder by stabbing another man, Charles Adonis Eichab (26), with a knife in the Havana area of Windhoek on 31 December 2015.

Klein did not reveal his defence to the charges when he gave his pleas at the start of his trial in July last year. During the trial, though, the court was informed that according to him, he had been acting in self-defence when he stabbed Afrikaner and Eichab. Magistrate Nandago rejected that defence when she handed down her judgement yesterday.

She recounted that a family member of Afrikaner testified that Klein approached her in a bar on 31 March 2015 and, after swearing at her, told her he had killed Afrikaner, and that it had been in revenge because her brother had killed his [Klein's] uncle.

The magistrate also recounted that Klein related to a magistrate following his arrest that he had stabbed Afrikaner after Afrikaner had grabbed him by his neck from behind. Magistrate Nandago remarked in her judgement that even if Afrikaner had been aggressive towards Klein as claimed by him, he did not produce any weapon before he was stabbed by Klein. There was no need for Klein to have used a knife against Afrikaner, she said, finding Klein guilty of culpable homicide rather than murder. The second killing over which Klein was prosecuted took place outside a shebeen on New Year's Eve at the end of 2015. The court heard that Klein asked Eichab for some wine, but that Eichab told him he was waiting for a friend to arrive before they could start to drink.

Apparently dissatisfied with that answer, Klein took a knife from his trousers, stabbed Eichab on the left side of his neck, and ran away, a witness who had been at the scene testified during the trial.

There had been no physical fight between Klein and Eichab before the stabbing, and it was clear that Eichab did not have any weapon in his hands when he was stabbed, magistrate Nandago noted. She found Klein guilty of murder committed with a direct intention to kill in respect of that charge.

Klein has to return to court for a pre-sentence hearing on 13 February. He is being held in custody in the meantime.

Public prosecutor Menencia Hinda has been representing the state during the trial. Defence lawyer Quine Fenyeho is representing Klein.