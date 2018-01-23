The University of Namibia has announced the deferment of registration fees for all students, the university's spokesperson, Simon Namesho, announced yesterday.

However, all students registered have to still pay the registration fee and 50% of their tuition fees for the year before 2 February.

Namesho was talking to The Namibian in light of the dilemma faced by many needy students, especially those with loan application acknowledgement letters from the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF).

The NSFAF application acknowledgement letter is part of the struggling entity's new online application process.

The letter has been heavily criticised by prospective students, the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso), and tertiary institutions that have said that no students would be registered without submitting loan approval documents.

Yesterday Namesho urged prospective students to pay well before 2 February, in order for the money to reflect in Unam's account, or face de-registration.

"If students do not settle the amounts, the system will push them out and they will have to come for late registration," he said.

Unam's registration processes started yesterday and run until Friday, 26 January. Post-graduate students register next Monday and Tuesday, 29 and 30 January.

Meanwhile, some Unam staff have complained about delayed salary payments. Unam salaries are paid on the 15th of every month.

Namesho blamed the university's new human resources and payroll system, as well as the banks where staff hold their accounts.

"We also advised staff members that they can come to HR or finance if they have problems with their salaries," he said.