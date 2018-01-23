South Africa: Don't Let the City of Cape Town Gaslight You - the Water Crisis Is Not Your Fault

opinion

So, government knew the problem was coming. They even had a pretty good idea of when it would happen. And they had all the plans in place to mitigate the disaster. Somewhere between planning in 2009 and today, the wheels fell off, nothing was done. By JASON NORWOOD-YOUNG.

In 2014, the City of Cape Town presciently changed its slogan from "The city that works for you" to "Making Progress Possible. Together". It was a clever shift in responsibility, an "ask not what your country can do for you" moment. Fast-forward five years and the pay-off line is paying off, for the city at least. It's not its fault that we're running out of water -- it's the wasteful citizens of the city, making day zero possible. Together.

The language of the press release distributed by the city last week would give most communications professionals pause -- attacking your clients isn't usually the best tactic in disaster communications. "Sixty percent of Capetonians aren't saving water. We must force them," it kicks off in the bullet points, and then goes on the attack, calling the majority of Capetonians callous, uncaring and delusional. And we've only reached the second paragraph.

Then it discusses...