23 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #CapeWaterGate - Fear and Loathing in the Face of #DayZero

As the water crisis in Cape Town deepens, it has given birth to groups of Water Vigilantes, all aided by the city's communications approach which berates and bollocks consumers without so much as an inkling of responsibility for their part in the crisis. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Last week, the City of Cape Town released yet another "service" that seems to have little purpose other than to further vilify consumers and distract everyone from the reality that #DayZero is now "likely".

A "water map" - which essentially allows you to spy on neighbours and see how much they are consuming - was made available to the public. While the map is useful in some ways - say, to figure out how much water your local councillor is guzzling or satisfy your curiosity about whether your neighbour's pool is being filled with borehole water - its broader purpose seems to be little more than another distraction.

Not only that, as Jason Norwood-Young pointed out in his weekly Open Data newsletter, the map is dangerous because the data is poor and the assumptions that are being drawn can be misinformed.

But this is hardly a surprise.

Ever since the communications machine spun into...

