Liberia: Pres. Weah's First Appointments

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica

President George Manneh Weah departs the inaugural venue, after being sworn in

Inauguration Day: President Weah is escorted back to the platform by AFL Chief of Staff, Major General Daniel Dee Ziankahn, who would later that day be appointed Minister of National Defense. (Photo: Nick N. Seebeh)

Ziankahn for Defense, Findley for Foreign Affairs; Samukai Relieved

The evening of his inauguration, President George Manneh Weah with immediate effect, relieved the Minister of National Defense, Brownie J. Samukai, replacing him with the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Major General Daniel Dee Ziankahn.

The President thereby retired, with immediate effect, Ziankahn and is hereby appointed as Minister of National Defense, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Prince Charles Johnson III, is hereby appointed Chief of Staff of the AFL with immediate effect with the rank of Major General, pending confirmation by the Senate.

In consonance with Article 54 of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia (1986), the President George Manneh Weah has made the following nominations to positions in Government for confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Mr. Nathaniel F. McGill , Minister of State for Presidential Affairs & Chief of Staff

Mr. Gbehzohngar M. Findley, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Samuel D. Tweh, Minister of Finance & Development Planning

Cllr. Charles Gibson, Minister of Justice

Maj. Gen. Daniel Dee Ziankahn (Rtd), Minister of National Defense,

Brig. Gen Prince C. Johnson, Maj. Gen. Chief of Staff-AFL

Also appointed with immediate effect is: Mr. Sam Mannah, Press Secretary to the President, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

President Weah has meanwhile directed that the heads of government agencies and ministries including the ministries of Information, Len Eugen Nagbe; Education, George K. Werner; Internal Affairs, Varney Sirleaf; Liberia National Police Inspector-General Gregory Coleman; and Mary T. Broh, Director of the General Services Agency (GSA), will hold on until further notice.

A release issued late yesterday said all other ministries and Public Corporations will be supervised by the directors of Human Resource of those entities until further notice.