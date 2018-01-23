23 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sassagate Inquiry - the Truth 'Lost in Elaboration' As Belligerent Bathabile Dlamini Glowers, Blames and Evades

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini was visibly irritated at having to answer questions at Monday's historic inquiry, ordered by the Constitutional Court and headed by Judge Bernard Ngoepe, to determine the minister's role in the 2017 Sassa crisis. The inquiry will also determine whether she should personally cough up for legal fees. Dlamini denied that workstreams she had been responsible for setting up, at the cost of R47-million, had been irregular or had undermined the work of Sassa. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Apart from the translation from English to Zulu and back again, things moved relatively swiftly at the start on Monday of the Section 38 Inquiry at the Offices of the Chief Justice into Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini's culpability and responsibility for legal fees in the SassaGate near-crisis in March last year.

Dlamini's counsel, Advocate Ishmael Semenya, essentially led the minister through a 41-page affidavit that she had submitted earlier.

In her affidavit Dlamini blames former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza (who barely had any time to pucker his seat when he suddenly "resigned") and other officials for the crisis. Dlamini also denied that she had delayed or frustrated the process in order to ensure that CPS remained...

South Africa

#LifeEsidimeni - What Qedani Mahlangu's Testimony May Mean for David Makhura

Accusations fly as the embattled former health MEC finally testifies at the ongoing arbitration hearings. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.