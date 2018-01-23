23 January 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Why Did the Guinean President Pops in and Pops Out?

Photo: Aminata
President Alpha Condé

Guinea President Alpha Conte, on Monday arrived in the middle of the inaugural ceremony of President George Weah.

He briefly greeted President Weah and after exchanging greetings with other African heads of state attending the ceremony at the jammed parked Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, he was seen rushing out. He never sat and so never witnessed the ceremony.

There were speculations after the ceremony that he may have been infuriated by the seating order. He is the Chairman of the African Union.

