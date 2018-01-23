South Africa: Redouble Efforts Towards Peace for African People

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has called on ambassadors to redouble efforts to ensure 2018 marks decisive progress on the road to peace, development and wellbeing for countries and African people.

"The salvation of our continent lies not only in the clarity of the vision that guides us, but also in the perseverance of our action [and] the strength of our determination," Mahamat said.

Mahamat was speaking at the 35th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representative Committee (PRC), currently underway in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The PRC meeting prepares the agenda of the AU Summit with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Executive Council, scheduled to take place from 25th to 26th January 2018.

Held under the theme "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation", the PRC meeting brings together ambassadors of AU Member States based in Addis Ababa, as well as Heads of Organs and Representation Offices abroad.

In his address to the PRC, Mahamat appreciated the quality of cooperation and support of the PRC to the AU Commission which, he said, has added value to the work of the Commission.

He reiterated the commitment of the AUC to facilitate the work of the PRC, as well as the Peace and Security Council (PSC).

The Chairperson also underlined that a theme such as the "fight against corruption", raises huge expectations which cannot be dashed.

"The commission will do everything in its power to support the implementation of the decisions that will be adopted on this matter, but in the final analysis, the primary responsibility is that of the States," Mahamat said.

He noted with satisfaction the progress made during the last period on the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) and the African Passport program.

He congratulated Member States of the AU who declared visa-free borders facilitating the free movement of people and goods within the continent. He called on countries who are yet to do so, to join in the laudable effort.

Continental Agenda 2063

Chairperson of the PRC and Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea, Fatoumata Kaba Sidibe, expressed her appreciation for the collective efforts of all members of the PRC and the AUC Chairperson to implement the Continental Agenda 2063 and its 10 Year Plan, among other related issues aimed at advancing the integration process of the continent.

Sidibe recalled that the year 2017 was marked by efforts to find economic solutions to improve the lives of the African citizens, given that most countries have been affected by terrorism, climate changes, among other things.

"The PRC has been tasks to collaborate in planning activities for the whole year, including the implementation of the proposed AU institutional reforms," Sidibe noted.

The 35th Ordinary Session of the PRC will end on 23 January 2018, with the adoption of its report to be submitted to the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, scheduled to take place from 25 to 26 January 2018.