South Sudan - Kiir Updates Zuma and Ramaphosa On Peace Process

analysis

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has spent three days in Pretoria, updating President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa about the troubled peace process in his country, which has been wracked by civil war since December 2013. By PETER FABRICIUS.

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir's government has dismissed speculation that he visited South Africa to meet his arch-rival and former deputy Riek Machar, who is living in enforced exile in the republic.

Kiir's ambassador to Pretoria, Philip Jada Natana, said Kiir had come to South Africa to brief Zuma and Ramaphosa - who is South Africa's Special Envoy to South Sudan - because of South Africa's close involvement in the peace process.

He recalled that South Africa had been playing a role in all three tracks of the efforts to end the bitter fighting, mainly between Kiir's SPLM faction and that of the "SPLM-In Opposition" which Machar headed until he was replaced when he couldn't return to South Africa. The South African government is part of the main peace negotiations being conducted by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) which represents the governments of north-east African countries.

South Africa was appointed by the African Union (AU) to the "IGAD-Plus"...