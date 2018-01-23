23 January 2018

South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu Spins a Web of Confusion and Deceit to Shift the Blame

The Life Esidimeni arbitration was delayed for weeks to hear Gauteng's former health MEC testify. Under cross-examination on Monday, in front of the families of 143 dead psychiatric patients, she wavered between ignorance, half-truths and deception. By GREG NICOLSON.

Qedani Mahlangu claimed to have acted swiftly after she was told in September 2016 that 36 patients had died after being moved from Life Esidimeni to NGOs across Gauteng. She announced the deaths in the provincial legislature on 13 September (she was wrong: 85 patients had, in fact, already died) and said she had contacted the health ombudsman on 14 September requesting he investigate.

"Yes it's true that I initiated the investigation," she said at the Life Esidimeni arbitration in Johannesburg on Monday. She cited dates and details of texts she had sent Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba on the morning of 14 September, claiming that he responded, "Well, I don't think it's necessary." She spoke to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi who that afternoon convinced Makgoba to take action.

The story portrays the former MEC as concerned and caring, but the health ombudsman disputed her version of events. "The first SMS that I have on my cell [from Mahlangu] is on...

