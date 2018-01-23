South Africa: When Ace Magashule Met the National Press - Pretty It Was Not

analysis

The ANC claims to have turned over a new leaf, with a strong suggestion that things are going to change. If you had to distil the message coming from its leader, SA Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, you would include the words "renewal", "anti-corruption" and "change". But if you had to ask voters what they thought of the election of Ace Magashule as ANC secretary-general, you would probably get words like "corrupt" and "Guptas" with a summation that in many ways he represents all that was wrong, and still seems to be wrong, with the party. He did not enjoy his first formal press conference in the position he snatched by a whisker at Nasrec. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

The press briefing room at Luthuli House is one of the best equipped in Johannesburg. It has plenty of space, dozens of chairs, some cables for the radio journos, and steps to help out the TV people. Over many years it has been the domain of former secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. While he was in the position he made it his own, taking the time to get to know individual journalists, to crack jokes and generally appear to enjoy the experience; mostly due to...