South Africa: Notes From the House - Parliamentary Eskom Inquiry to Run Parallel to Zuma's State Capture Probe

The first day back at Parliament after the end-of-year recess will see its inquiry into State Capture resuming where it left off in December. The only difference now is that after President Jacob Zuma's extraordinary somersault, conveniently on the eve of the NEC meeting that was expected to discuss his future, it has been announced at last that plans are in place to establish an official Commission of Inquiry. By MOIRA LEVY.

So where does this leave Parliament's inquiry into State Capture? Moving steadily onwards and upwards, said Committee of State Enterprises Chairperson, Zukiswa Rantho.

She didn't use those words exactly, but indicated that Parliament intended to proceed as before. On Tuesday the committee is expected to hear evidence from suspended Eskom CFO, Anoj Singh. Late on Monday night, Eskom announced that Singh had resigned with immediate effect.

The parliamentary inquiry, which began after similar hiccups and delays in October 2017, is not to be confused with the now pending Commission of Inquiry. Rantho explained that the crucial difference was that a parliamentary inquiry, whatever it turned up, could only make recommendations to Parliament for further action.

A legal Commission of Inquiry has the authority to decide if prosecutions should...

