23 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mandela's Davos Experience - Will Ramaphosa Face the Same?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Yonela Diko

It's 2018, Cyril Ramaphosa, now ANC President, arguably Madiba's favourite son, is in Davos to sell ANC policies. There is no doubt that Ramaphosa will get similar calls from world leaders as Madiba did when he attended Davos, but this time it will be around expropriation of land without compensation instead of nationalisation.

In 1992, Madiba travelled to Davos, accompanied by among others Saki Macozoma and Tito Mboweni. Mandela was going to Davos to sell ANC economic policy which included nationalisation. Some in the ANC were already advising Madiba to tone it down on nationalisation, but Madiba would hear none of it. Madiba must have thought that the devastation of the state during apartheid warranted that in the new dispensation the state must use the same control to correct its sins and change the lives of our people - and not leave them at the mercy of the markets and individualism and all the neoliberal tropes.

During dinners in Davos prior to the main events, Madiba spoke to other political leaders about the ANC's economic policy, extolling the virtues of state intervention. While there, Li Peng, then premier of China, asked the chairperson of the WEF to arrange a meeting...

South Africa

#LifeEsidimeni - What Qedani Mahlangu's Testimony May Mean for David Makhura

Accusations fly as the embattled former health MEC finally testifies at the ongoing arbitration hearings. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.