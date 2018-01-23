South Africa: Mandela's Davos Experience - Will Ramaphosa Face the Same?

analysis

It's 2018, Cyril Ramaphosa, now ANC President, arguably Madiba's favourite son, is in Davos to sell ANC policies. There is no doubt that Ramaphosa will get similar calls from world leaders as Madiba did when he attended Davos, but this time it will be around expropriation of land without compensation instead of nationalisation.

In 1992, Madiba travelled to Davos, accompanied by among others Saki Macozoma and Tito Mboweni. Mandela was going to Davos to sell ANC economic policy which included nationalisation. Some in the ANC were already advising Madiba to tone it down on nationalisation, but Madiba would hear none of it. Madiba must have thought that the devastation of the state during apartheid warranted that in the new dispensation the state must use the same control to correct its sins and change the lives of our people - and not leave them at the mercy of the markets and individualism and all the neoliberal tropes.

During dinners in Davos prior to the main events, Madiba spoke to other political leaders about the ANC's economic policy, extolling the virtues of state intervention. While there, Li Peng, then premier of China, asked the chairperson of the WEF to arrange a meeting...